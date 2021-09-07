The Docket: MAPS to give Covid-19 update at school board meeting, St. James City Council to discuss body cameras

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools is set to give a Covid-19 presentation at Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 5:30 in the Mankato Room at the Intergovernmental Center.

Health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 are in place at all MAPS schools and sites for the 2021-2022 school year.

Last month the school board voted five-two to require masks for all students kindergarten through eighth grade for the start of the school year.

Tuesday’s presentation will review county and state case rates and statistics.

St. James also meets for a city council meeting Tuesday.

They will in part be discussing body camera policy.

That meeting begins at 5:30 at the St. James Community Building.

