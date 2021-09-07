Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked

Anton Lazzaro faces several criminal sex trafficking charges and is in custody. His attorney...
Anton Lazzaro faces several criminal sex trafficking charges and is in custody. His attorney has said he did not commit the crimes and is being falsely accused.(Hennepin Co.)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A prominent Minnesota GOP donor who is charged with multiple counts of child sex trafficking is now being sued by an underage girl he allegedly groomed as a victim.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court alleges Anton Lazzaro offered $1,000 in hush money to the girl and her parents to keep them quiet and asked them to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The girl’s father refused and instead went to law enforcement.

Lazzaro faces several criminal sex trafficking charges and is in custody. His attorney has said he did not commit the crimes and is being falsely accused.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Ek
Mankato artist’s social media goes viral
Ambulance
2 children pulled from Minneapolis lake, taken to hospital
$300 monthly payment benefits no longer to be distributed
Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire
New restaurant brings taste of Twin Cities to Mankato’s hilltop
New restaurant brings taste of Twin Cities to Mankato’s hilltop
One dead, one hospitalized after apparent single-vehicle crash
One dead, one hospitalized after apparent single-vehicle crash

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejects Sen. Joe Manchin's call to hit pause on reconciliation,...
Pelosi disagrees with Manchin on budget reconciliation
The president signed major disaster declarations for parts of New York and New Jersey.
Biden to tour storm-ravaged Northeast
The president is closing out the summer with his worst job approval numbers yet after a chaotic...
Biden faces series of health, economic and legislative challenges
The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics...
The Docket: MAPS to give Covid-19 update at school board meeting, St. James City Council to discuss body cameras