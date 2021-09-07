Local authorities warn residents to keep an eye out for Emerald Ash Borer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The invasive Emerald Ash Borer has made its way into Blue Earth County and the city of Mankato is advising residents to keep a watchful eye.

While the beetle hasn’t been found in Mankato, naturalists have confirmed infestations in New Ulm as well as Blue Earth County.

In order to prevent the spread of Emerald Ash Borer, city officials urge residents to not move any firewood and to monitor trees in your yard.

“If you’ve got an ash tree that you really like, you can go ahead and get that chemically treated to save that tree and it will protect it from the Emerald Ash Borer,” said Justin Lundborg, Natural Resources Specialist with the city of Mankato.

To report any trees of concern, contact customer service with the city of Mankato.

