South Central Minnesota Pride gets ready for Mankato PrideFest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato PrideFest is celebrating 20 years this year. The event kicks off Sept. 10th and 11th. Many events are planned at Riverfront Park.

The celebration begins on Friday with Queeraoke at the Loose Moose Saloon.

Saturday’s events start with the parade, named in honor of former executive director of South Central Minnesota Pride Jessica Flatequal, who passed away in 2019.

“We really wanted to do something because she was a great, she was one of the great leaders for this having the organization grow,” said South Central Minnesota Pride board member Daniel Sosa.

The parade will start on Plum Street right outside the Wine Café at 11:30.

It will be followed by the festival beginning at noon at Riverfront Park.

“We have a great stage lineup. We have over 10 drag artists, and they’ll be doing multiple performances throughout the day. We have drag kings, drag queens, belly dancers that will be performing throughout the day. We’ll also have a DJ, a DJ originally from Mankato that will be DJ’ing as well,” Sosa said.

On Sunday there will be an LGBTQ Youth Pride Party at Wow! Zone.

South Central Minnesota Pride encourages everyone to attend this weekend.

“It’s a great family-friendly event. It’s completely free to the public. It’s a great way to meet your community, get out and explore one of the great events that we have here in Mankato,” Sosa said.

For a full schedule of all the events planned this week, visit South Central Minnesota Pride’s website.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.