State Fair final attendance: 1.3M, far below 2019 record

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds as the 12-day Fair got underway in Falcon Heights, Minn. Minnesota State Fair officials strongly urged fairgoers Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to mask up both inside and outside but stopped short of imposing any mandates to fight the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus at the Great Minnesota-Get Together. The state fair opens Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota State Fair wrapped up its 12-day run with total attendance of about 1.3 million, well below usual numbers as the delta variant kept many fairgoers away.

The coronavirus wiped out the 2020 state fair, and this year’s comeback returned just as the delta variant was heating up. Fair officials did not require masks or vaccinations for visitors. Rainy weather also held crowds down on some days.

Final attendance was about 60 percent of 2019′s record attendance of 2.1 million.

