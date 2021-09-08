Belgrade Ave. bridge construction rescheduled

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has rescheduled the construction for the Belgrade Avenue bridge over highway 169.

Drivers are advised that the Belgrade Avenue bridge over Highway 169 in Mankato/North Mankato will be closed starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 until 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 as crews resurface the bridge. The project was originally scheduled for late Aug. but was postponed due to forecasted rain.

Traffic will be directed to the Highway 169 on and off ramps during construction. The ramps will allow for right-in and right-out turns only. The Veteran’s Memorial Bridge will be open for motorists traveling into Mankato from northbound Highway 169. Traffic destined into Mankato from southbound Highway 169 can use Highway 14, the Riverfront Drive exit or find alternate routes. Pedestrian traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge during construction.

The project is weather dependent as the construction work is sensitive to rain, humidity, and temperature.

Motorists will need to drive with caution through the area and watch for workers, equipment, and traffic control devices.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

