Belgrade Ave. bridge construction rescheduled

Highway 169 ramps to remain open during construction
Due to forecasted rain Belgrade Avenue Bridge closure for the weekend of August 27-30 postponed to later date.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has rescheduled the construction for the Belgrade Avenue bridge over highway 169.

Drivers are advised that the Belgrade Avenue bridge over Highway 169 in Mankato/North Mankato will be closed starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 until 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 as crews resurface the bridge. The project was originally scheduled for late Aug. but was postponed due to forecasted rain.

Traffic will be directed to the Highway 169 on and off ramps during construction. The ramps will allow for right-in and right-out turns only. The Veteran’s Memorial Bridge will be open for motorists traveling into Mankato from northbound Highway 169. Traffic destined into Mankato from southbound Highway 169 can use Highway 14, the Riverfront Drive exit or find alternate routes. Pedestrian traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge during construction.

The project is weather dependent as the construction work is sensitive to rain, humidity, and temperature.

Motorists will need to drive with caution through the area and watch for workers, equipment, and traffic control devices.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

