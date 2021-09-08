Boat damage has been increased due to low water levels

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Repair shops have been seeing a lot of damage to props and even the bottoms of boats.

Most of the damage is occurring in narrows or channels between lakes.

There has been a 50% increase in damaged boats compared to last year, according to Jay’s Outdoor Equipment and Repair.

They’re offering some advice to help boaters prevent damage to their watercraft.

”You want to make sure the water intake is under so you don’t have motor damage from lack of water. You want to have that trimmed up as far as possible, anytime you are leaving the dock, number one. In this area, that is where we see most of the damage is actually from that at the dock. If you are going through the narrows at Lake Washington, that kind of stuff. Once again, trim it up and go slow, four to five miles an hour,” owner of Jay’s Outdoor Equipment and Repair Jay Shupe said.

Shupe adds that boat owners need to stay about 100 feet or more away from buoys or areas with rock piles.

