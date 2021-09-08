Your Photos
Calgary Flames sign Connor Mackey, Brad Richardson

Connor Mackey (3) celebrates with his Calgary Flames teammates after assisting a Milan Lucic...
Connor Mackey (3) celebrates with his Calgary Flames teammates after assisting a Milan Lucic goal in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The assist was Mackey's first points in the NHL.(Twitter/Calgary Flames)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames signed defenseman Connor Mackey and forward Brad Richardson on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Mackey agreed to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $912,500. He made his NHL debut for the Flames last season, finishing with a goal and two assists in six games. After playing at Minnesota State, he signed with Calgary as an undrafted free agent in March 2020.

The 36-year-old Richardson agreed to a one-year, $800,000 contract. He has 107 goals and 139 assists in 825 regular-season games in 16 seasons with Colorado, Vancouver, Arizona, Nashville and Los Angeles. Flames coach Darryl Sutter was behind the bench when Richardson won a Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2012.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

