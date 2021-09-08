Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Dentures lost at state fair, owner to be reunited soon

The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.
The Illinois State Police took to social media to report some lost dentures.(Source: Illinois State Police District 13 DuQuoin, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Some dentures lost at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield will soon be back in the mouth of their owner.

The Illinois State Police took to social media this week, showing a picture of a smiling trooper holding the false teeth in the bottom of a clear plastic cup.

“Are you missing something?” the Facebook post asked.

In a “breaking news” update, ISP announced their toothy case had been solved.

“The owner has been in contact with the lost and found and should be reunited with their previously misplaced pearly whites very soon,” the post said. “Thank you to all that made this reunion a reality. Thank you and now back to your regularly scheduled scrolling.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Wendland
Waseca football coach recovering after collapsing on sideline
FILE — Police in a Minneapolis suburb said Tuesday they have recovered the body of a 2-year-old...
Rescue team finds body of missing 2-year-old girl in Edina
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of N. Dakota student
The facility will replace the current Bird Eye plant in Waseca as a site for freezing and...
Waseca processing plant to boost local, regional economy
South Central Minnesota Pride gets ready for Mankato PrideFest
South Central Minnesota Pride gets ready for Mankato PrideFest

Latest News

COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
World health leader urges halt to booster shots for rest of year
A Minnesota farmer has put his own spin on the traditional corn maze by creating a hemp maze to...
Farmer makes a hemp field maze
Mementos of lives lost on 9/11 help put the tragedy in perspective.
Artifacts of 9/11 share 'pieces of truth' in victims stories
Two seniors are recovering, thanks to five heroes who pulled them out of their burning car....
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Good Samaritans rescue couple from burning car