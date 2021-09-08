Feeding Our Communities Partner’s Cirque Du Crave is making a comeback

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cirque Du Crave is a culinary competition featuring creative cuisine, dazzling cocktails and circus performance.

The event will be held October 7th at the Capitol Room in St. Peter.

F-O-C-P is partnering with CCF Bank,

All proceeds go towards the BackPack Food Program and giving back to the community.

The dishes made by local chefs will be judged by a panel of celebrity guests.

”For our nonprofit, these funds are super important on the front end of the school year. So, we are going to serve hopefully a minimum of 900 students, but it will probably be closer to 900 to 1200 students this year. This event is in October, it comes right at the front of the school year and provides that support to our programs that we really need,”

There are still spots available for Restaurants interested in joining in on the competition.

Just visit FCOP’s website to get more information on how to join in on the action.

