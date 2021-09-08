Gazelka to announce run for governor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Former Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) is expected to announce his run for governor Wednesday morning.

Gazelka’s office announced he will be making the announcement at 9 a.m. Wednesday from the second floor of the Capitol rotunda.

The senator from East Gull Lake is reportedly running for governor because he is “concerned about the direction in which the state is headed,” so “he is running for governor to change that direction.”

The Republican senator will join a field that already includes Republicans Scott Jenson and Michelle Benson.

