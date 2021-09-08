Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gazelka to announce run for governor

FILE — Former Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) is expected to...
FILE — Former Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) is expected to announce his run for governor Wednesday morning.(Minnesota State Senate)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Former Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) is expected to announce his run for governor Wednesday morning.

Gazelka’s office announced he will be making the announcement at 9 a.m. Wednesday from the second floor of the Capitol rotunda.

Benson runs for governor; Gazelka signals he may be next in
Former state Sen. Scott Jensen announces plans to run for governor

The senator from East Gull Lake is reportedly running for governor because he is “concerned about the direction in which the state is headed,” so “he is running for governor to change that direction.”

The Republican senator will join a field that already includes Republicans Scott Jenson and Michelle Benson.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Ek
Mankato artist’s social media goes viral
FILE — Police in a Minneapolis suburb said Tuesday they have recovered the body of a 2-year-old...
Rescue team finds body of missing 2-year-old girl in Edina
Brad Wendland
Waseca football coach recovering after collapsing on sideline
Ambulance
2 children pulled from Minneapolis lake, taken to hospital
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of N. Dakota student

Latest News

Anton Lazzaro faces several criminal sex trafficking charges and is in custody. His attorney...
Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked
Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked
FILE - In this May 20, 2020, file photo, residents cheer and hold thank-you signs to greet...
Meat, farm workers to get $600 grants in new $700M aid plan
The Docket is your political forecast that takes a look ahead at what’s happening in politics...
The Docket: MAPS to give Covid-19 update at school board meeting, St. James City Council to discuss body cameras