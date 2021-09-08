House Ethics Committee investigating Rep. Jim Hagedorn, others

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — The House Ethics Committee says it is now investigating four members of Congress, including Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.).

Congressman Hagedorn, as well as Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) and Republican Reps. Mike Kelly (R-PA) and Alex Mooney (R-WV), were recently investigated by the Office of Congressional Ethics.

The nonpartisan group concluded that there is substantial reason to believe that all four representatives have committed a violation of ethics. But the OCE is a fact-finding group and cannot discipline members, which is why the House Ethics Committee is now investigating.

Allegations of Hagedorn’s ethical violations surfaced during the 2020 election season.

The Minnesota Reformer reports that he paid a Texas-based company owned by one of his staff members more than $100,000 of taxpayer money to print constituent mail.

Shortly after that report, Hagedorn fired his chief of staff, Peter Su, over concerns about irregular spending.

We reached out to Hagedorn’s office for his response to the Ethics Committee’s investigation.

“Congressman Hagedorn personally self-reported this matter to the Ethics Committee last year and will continue working with it to bring it to an appropriate conclusion,” Hagedorn’s office said in a statement to KEYC News Now on the Ethics Committee’s investigation. “The fact that the OCE, which provides non-binding recommendations to the Ethics Committee, decided to investigate something that was already under review was a waste of taxpayer funds and House resources.”

All four of the investigations relate to either official spending or personal financial dealings.

The House Ethics Committee says it will make a further announcement on the investigations no later than Oct. 21.

