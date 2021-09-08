Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Local colleges offer and invest in agribusiness

South Central College (SCC) in North Mankato held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the...
South Central College (SCC) in North Mankato held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new Crystal Valley Agribusiness lab.(KEYC News Now)
By Bernadette Heier
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The agriculture sector makes up for about 10.9 per cent of total U.S. employment.

Direct, on-farm employment accounts for about 2.6 million jobs, while employment in ag and food-related industries support about 19.6 million jobs according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

“Work in the agribusiness world, [has] tremendous opportunities abound for a person that enjoys working outdoors, working with people, working with technology, dealing with numbers, interacting with fellow professionals,” said South Central College Dean Agriculture Brad Schloesser.

In addition, according to the USDA 60 thousand jobs are open each year in agriculture, nationwide, and 42 per cent of those are in business and management.

That’s why colleges continue to invest in and offer agribusiness programs.

South Central College (SCC) in North Mankato held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new Crystal Valley Agribusiness lab.

“Our students are able to really focus on the technical side of agriculture really and focus on hands-on learning,” said Schloesser.

Crystal Valley, a farm supply and grain marketing cooperative donated over a hundred thousand to cover half the build of the lab. Construction began in mid-2019 and was completed by May of last year.

About 100 students enroll each year in the SCC’s agribusiness programs.

At Minnesota State University, Mankato, (MSU) this semester marks the start of offering the Agribusiness and Food Innovation Major.

“We have so many students that go onto work for food and ag companies even though they are in the College of Business. So the core curriculum is mostly business but there are a few other classes that really focus on the Ag part,” said MSU Director of Agribusiness and Food Innovation, Shane Bowyer.

The program was previously only available by minor.

“There are so many [Ag] companies in the region that are looking for employees all across their companies from HR, marketing to engineers”

Minnesota State University already offers more than 50 courses related to Food and Ag.

For more information on South Central College’s Ag programs visit Agribusiness | Majors and Programs (southcentral.edu)

Fore more information on Minnesota State University Food and Ag related courses visit Food and Ag | Minnesota State University, Mankato (mnsu.edu)

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is looking to identify a person suspected of damaging a gate arm in the...
Mankato police looking for suspect in gate arm damage
Brad Wendland
Waseca football coach recovering after collapsing on sideline
FILE — Police in a Minneapolis suburb said Tuesday they have recovered the body of a 2-year-old...
Rescue team finds body of missing 2-year-old girl in Edina
The facility will replace the current Bird Eye plant in Waseca as a site for freezing and...
Waseca processing plant to boost local, regional economy
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of N. Dakota student

Latest News

MAPS
Mankato Area Public Schools offering mental health services for students
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 6 PM Weather
All proceeds go towards the BackPack Food Program and giving back to the community
Feeding Our Communities Partner’s Cirque Du Crave is making a comeback
Most of the damage is occurring in narrows or channels between lakes
Boat damage has been increased due to low water levels