Local colleges offer and invest in agribusiness

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The agriculture sector makes up for about 10.9 per cent of total U.S. employment.

Direct, on-farm employment accounts for about 2.6 million jobs, while employment in ag and food-related industries support about 19.6 million jobs according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

“Work in the agribusiness world, [has] tremendous opportunities abound for a person that enjoys working outdoors, working with people, working with technology, dealing with numbers, interacting with fellow professionals,” said South Central College Dean Agriculture Brad Schloesser.

In addition, according to the USDA 60 thousand jobs are open each year in agriculture, nationwide, and 42 per cent of those are in business and management.

That’s why colleges continue to invest in and offer agribusiness programs.

South Central College (SCC) in North Mankato held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new Crystal Valley Agribusiness lab.

“Our students are able to really focus on the technical side of agriculture really and focus on hands-on learning,” said Schloesser.

Crystal Valley, a farm supply and grain marketing cooperative donated over a hundred thousand to cover half the build of the lab. Construction began in mid-2019 and was completed by May of last year.

About 100 students enroll each year in the SCC’s agribusiness programs.

At Minnesota State University, Mankato, (MSU) this semester marks the start of offering the Agribusiness and Food Innovation Major.

“We have so many students that go onto work for food and ag companies even though they are in the College of Business. So the core curriculum is mostly business but there are a few other classes that really focus on the Ag part,” said MSU Director of Agribusiness and Food Innovation, Shane Bowyer.

The program was previously only available by minor.

“There are so many [Ag] companies in the region that are looking for employees all across their companies from HR, marketing to engineers”

Minnesota State University already offers more than 50 courses related to Food and Ag.

For more information on South Central College’s Ag programs visit Agribusiness | Majors and Programs (southcentral.edu)

Fore more information on Minnesota State University Food and Ag related courses visit Food and Ag | Minnesota State University, Mankato (mnsu.edu)

