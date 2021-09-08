Mankato Area Public Schools offering mental health services for students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The new school year is upon us, and students are returning to in-person classes. For some, it’s the first time they have been to class in person in 18 months.

The rise in depression and anxiety since the pandemic began can some students to be unsure about their return to school. Mankato Area Public Schools are ensuring that they have options for students who may be feeling uncertainty.

“For our students to be back and have that support and people to be working with them day to day to help them look for warning signs or changes in student behavior are really important so that is one of the great things about being back together with our students in person,” K12 counseling director for MAPS Holly Evans said.

Owner of Minnesota Mental Health Services Andrew Archer says that as school becomes in-person again, it is normal for students to be a bit more unsure.

“Going back to school you are going to feel some intense emotions feelings, bodily functions but that is because you are not sitting in front of a computer you are sitting in front of a real person,” Archer said.

Over the last decade MAPS has added school psychologists, school counselors and school social workers to help provide more assistance for students and their mental health. MAPS has taken these positions and formed support teams in school buildings.

“Really focusing on mental health we have other big parts of our position but that is our front end focus so I am hoping that we are catching kids early and being able to communicate with family early,” lead school social worker Molly Fox said.

