Mankato police looking for suspect in gate arm damage
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is asking for help in identifying a person suspect in a case of damaging gate arms.
According to a release from the city of Mankato, surveillance cameras captured images of a person suspected of damaging the gate arms in the Mankato Place Ramp. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m., Saturday, September 4.
Damages are estimated at $250.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.
