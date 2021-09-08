Officers called to Mankato Regional Airport for suspicious car

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police are called to the Mankato Airport this morning on a report of a suspicious vehicle, it happened around six this morning.

Public Safety says the vehicle had made its way onto the runway and no one was harmed during the incident.

Authorities say the driver was a woman who seemed disoriented, unable to answer questions from law enforcement.

She was taken to MCHS - Mankato for a medical evaluation.

Public Safety says no charges have been filed yet as it’s too early to determine what those might be.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.