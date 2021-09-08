Your Photos
Officers called to Mankato Regional Airport for suspicious car

Public Safety says no charges have been filed yet as it’s too early to determine what those might be(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police are called to the Mankato Airport this morning on a report of a suspicious vehicle, it happened around six this morning.

Public Safety says the vehicle had made its way onto the runway and no one was harmed during the incident.

Authorities say the driver was a woman who seemed disoriented, unable to answer questions from law enforcement.

She was taken to MCHS - Mankato for a medical evaluation.

Public Safety says no charges have been filed yet as it’s too early to determine what those might be.

