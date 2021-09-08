Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Ramsey County ends felony prosecutions from low-level stops

FILE — Ramsey County Attorney John Choi is planning to announce a new policy Wednesday to end...
FILE — Ramsey County Attorney John Choi is planning to announce a new policy Wednesday to end felony prosecutions stemming from low-level traffic stops.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ramsey County Attorney John Choi is planning to announce a new policy Wednesday to end felony prosecutions stemming from low-level traffic stops.

His office says the policy is designed to fundamentally change the use of traffic stops that are not initiated for public safety reasons. These types of stops — for issues such as a broken tail light or expired license tabs — disproportionately affect minority communities, and can sometimes have fatal consequences.

In 2016, Philando Castile, who was Black, was fatally shot by a suburban police officer in Ramsey County after he told the officer he had a gun. Castile and his girlfriend were told that they were initially pulled over due to a broken tail light. Choi’s office prosecuted former St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who was acquitted of manslaughter.

In neighboring Hennepin County, 20-year-old motorist Daunte Wright, who was Black, was killed in April after a former Brooklyn Center police officer pulled him over for expired tabs and for having an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. Kim Potter has claimed she meant to use her Taser instead of her handgun when she shot Wright, and is scheduled to face trial on manslaughter charges this fall.

Police departments nationwide have been examining their traffic stop policies amid public outcry over these high-profile cases and some, including Minneapolis and Lansing, Michigan, have changed their policies to say officers will no longer stop drivers for minor infractions.

Choi is expected to announce more details Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is looking to identify a person suspected of damaging a gate arm in the...
Mankato police looking for suspect in gate arm damage
Brad Wendland
Waseca football coach recovering after collapsing on sideline
FILE — Police in a Minneapolis suburb said Tuesday they have recovered the body of a 2-year-old...
Rescue team finds body of missing 2-year-old girl in Edina
The facility will replace the current Bird Eye plant in Waseca as a site for freezing and...
Waseca processing plant to boost local, regional economy
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of N. Dakota student

Latest News

FILE — South Dakota-based Sanford Health said Wednesday it is giving $350 million to a clinical...
Sanford donating $350 million toward virtual care center
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, a nurse sticks her head out of a room of a COVID-19...
What is the mu variant of the coronavirus?
FILE — The House Ethics Committee says it is now investigating four members of Congress,...
House Ethics Committee investigating Rep. Jim Hagedorn, others
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka announces he is officially entering the Minnesota...
Sen. Gazelka joins governor’s race, attacks Walz on pandemic