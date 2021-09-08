Your Photos
Upcoming Nobel Conference at Gustavus goes virtual for 2nd year

Gustavus Adolphus College's 57th Annual Nobel Conference offered virtually this year.
Gustavus Adolphus College's 57th Annual Nobel Conference offered virtually this year.(Bernadette Heier | KEYC News Now)
By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Gustavus Adolphus College moves its 2021 Nobel Conference to a virtual format for the second year.

The college sites the ongoing threat of the Delta variant in the decision.

This year’s theme is Big Data REvolution, diving into how is big data changing our lives, and what challenges and opportunities that transformation presents.

The conference will be livestreamed online on October 5th and 6th on the Gustavus website.

There is no cost to watch the conference and pre-registration is not needed.

