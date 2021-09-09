Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Several leading U.S. airlines warned Thursday that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting their bookings and further delaying recovery for the travel industry.

American Airlines said a slowdown that started in August has continued into September, and the airline further lowered its outlook for third-quarter revenue.

In another regulatory filing, United Airlines said its flying and revenue are both weaker than previously expected, and it is cutting its schedule for later this year to match the lower demand. United forecast a pretax loss in the third quarter that could extend into the fourth quarter if the virus outbreak continues.

Delta Air Lines said it still expects to post an adjusted pretax profit for the third quarter, but revenue will be toward the lower end of its previous forecast.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the rise in COVID-19 cases won’t derail the travel recovery but will delay it by 90 to 120 days. He said the variant has particularly affected business and international travel, which are both critical to the largest U.S. airlines.

Southwest Airlines reported that leisure travel, too, has weakened, with more cancellations and softer bookings for September and October.

Southwest said, however, that demand over the Labor Day holiday was solid other than cancellations that it attributed to Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, and it said booking patterns for the winter holidays look normal.

Shares of all four airlines fell 1% to 2% minutes after regular trading opened on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is looking to identify a person suspected of damaging a gate arm in the...
Mankato police looking for suspect in gate arm damage
Brad Wendland
Waseca football coach recovering after collapsing on sideline
The facility will replace the current Bird Eye plant in Waseca as a site for freezing and...
Waseca processing plant to boost local, regional economy
Police were called to the Mankato Airport around 6 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a suspicious...
Officers called to Mankato Regional Airport regarding suspicious vehicle
FILE — The House Ethics Committee says it is now investigating four members of Congress,...
House Ethics Committee investigating Rep. Jim Hagedorn, others

Latest News

Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule
A bomb squad vehicle responds to the scene of a man's home in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on...
Man charged with weapons of mass destruction; neighborhood evacuated in Pa.
Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
CDC COVID forecast: Hospitalizations stable, deaths to increase
Zebras are on the loose in Prince George's County, Maryland, after escaping from a farm last...
Zebras on the loose after escaping from Md. farm