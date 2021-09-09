Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

CDC COVID forecast: Hospitalizations stable, deaths to increase

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecast predicts COVID-19 hospitalizations will remain stable or uncertain over the next four weeks.

That’s the third week in a row with the same expectations.

The CDC projects COVID deaths in the United States could hit 710,000 by Oct. 2.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll is currently more than 650,000.

Just over 53% of Americans are considered fully vaccinated, the CDC says.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is looking to identify a person suspected of damaging a gate arm in the...
Mankato police looking for suspect in gate arm damage
Brad Wendland
Waseca football coach recovering after collapsing on sideline
The facility will replace the current Bird Eye plant in Waseca as a site for freezing and...
Waseca processing plant to boost local, regional economy
Police were called to the Mankato Airport around 6 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a suspicious...
Officers called to Mankato Regional Airport regarding suspicious vehicle
FILE — The House Ethics Committee says it is now investigating four members of Congress,...
House Ethics Committee investigating Rep. Jim Hagedorn, others

Latest News

Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule
A bomb squad vehicle responds to the scene of a man's home in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on...
Man charged with weapons of mass destruction; neighborhood evacuated in Pa.
The rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting airline bookings and further...
Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales
Zebras are on the loose in Prince George's County, Maryland, after escaping from a farm last...
Zebras on the loose after escaping from Md. farm