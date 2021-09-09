City of Blue Earth releases new app for residents
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) -The City of Blue Earth unveils a new app for local residents.
The new citizens request app is called My Blue Earth and will allow residents to report non-emergency issues and communicate with local city authorities.
Other perks of the app include accessing city information as well as receive notifications of city events and updates.
