City of Blue Earth releases new app for residents

The city of Blue Earth has a new app for residents.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) -The City of Blue Earth unveils a new app for local residents.

The new citizens request app is called My Blue Earth and will allow residents to report non-emergency issues and communicate with local city authorities.

Other perks of the app include accessing city information as well as receive notifications of city events and updates.

