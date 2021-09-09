Your Photos
The Fall Into Wellness Challenge gearing up

Mayo Clinic Health System says it takes more than 31 days to build a new habit(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The initiative aims to build overall health and wellness and promote mental stability and time management.

Mayo Clinic Health System says it takes more than 31 days to build a new habit.

They are inviting people sixteen years or older to join the virtual challenge.

The month-long event starts October 1.

”Changed the challenge to include a community aspect as well as a corporate aspect. What you will do is to look to see if you want to be apart of it as an individual or with your family or a group of friends. That’s the community track, if you want to do the corporate track, this is for individuals who will join a team on behalf of their business or organization where they work,” Fairmont Mayo Clinic Health System, community relations officer Darla Nelson-Philipp said.

When participants register, they will be able to download and print a calendar that outlines daily activities to prove participation and earn points.

