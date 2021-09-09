Your Photos
Feeding Our Communities Partners’ Cirque Du Crave making a comeback

By Marissa Voss
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cirque Du Crave is a culinary competition featuring creative cuisine, dazzling cocktails and circus performance.

The event will be held on Oct. 7 at the Capitol Room in St. Peter.

FOCP is partnering with CCF Bank.

All proceeds go towards the BackPack Food Program and giving back to the community.

With Cirque du Crave coming up in less than a month, we’re going to introducing “Meet the Chef Monday", starting off...

Posted by FOCP BackPack Food Program on Monday, September 6, 2021

The dishes made by local chefs will be judged by a panel of celebrity guests.

”For our nonprofit, these funds are super important on the front end of the school year. So, we are going to serve hopefully a minimum of 900 students, but it will probably be closer to 900 to 1,200 students this year. This event is in October, it comes right at the front of the school year and provides that support to our programs that we really need,”

There are still spots available for restaurants interested in joining in on the competition.

Visit FOCP’s website to get more information on how to join in on the action.

