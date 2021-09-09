Local brewery letting guests help with hops harvest

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The hops harvest is underway and one area brewery is letting its guests get in on the action.

From farm to tap, Kelsey and Lisa are breaking down all the steps it takes to get the hops in your cup.

There’s still an opportunity for you to help with the hops harvest. Hops picking at Half Pint Brewing Company will start this Saturday at 1:00.

The harvest will continue into the afternoon until it’s complete for the season. Half Pint Brewery is located on 150th Street just outside of Waseca.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.