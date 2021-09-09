Your Photos
Minnesota firefighters to help with Hurricane Ida recovery

A half-million people in Lousiana are still without power a week after Hurricane Ida.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(KEYC) - Minnesota is sending 22 firefighters from nine different fire departments to Louisiana to help the state in its recovery from Hurricane Ida.

Governor Walz authorized the 18-day mission following a request from Louisiana officials. Louisiana firefighters have been on duty helping with recover efforts since the storm made landfall and officials say exhaustion has taken its toll.

Minnesota departments that will be sending over manpower include Eden Prairie, Plymouth and Chaska among others.

The last time Minnesota firefighters deployed to another state was in September 2020 when they went to Oregon to assist in extinguishing the Slater Fire.

