Minnesota schools see slight bump in weekly virus cases

Ariana Valinte, 5, left, puts on a mask as she enters the campus for the first day of school...
Ariana Valinte, 5, left, puts on a mask as she enters the campus for the first day of school Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at T.A. Sims Elementary School in Fort Worth, Texas.(Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota schools are seeing increases in weekly coronavirus cases as students return to classrooms across the state.

More than 100 facilities from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade reported infections last week, according to a weekly COVID-19 report released by the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday.

The figure is up from previous weeks but remains a fraction of the number of infections reported in schools during a surge in virus cases statewide late last year.

Growth in hospitalizations has slowed in the past week as more than 660 patients are hospitalized with complications due to COVID-19, including 178 in intensive care. Nearly 95% of intensive care beds statewide remain in use, however, which state officials say is due in part to more accidents during the summer months.

Just over 72% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, and more than 68% have been fully inoculated as of Tuesday, according to a state dashboard.

Gov. Tim Walz stopped in Northfield on Thursday to meet with students returning to school as part of a statewide tour of schools this week encouraging all Minnesotans 12 and older to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

