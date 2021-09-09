Officers called to Mankato Regional Airport regarding suspicious vehicle
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police were called to the Mankato Airport around 6 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Mankato Public Safety officials say the vehicle had made its way onto the runway and that no one was harmed during the incident.
Authorities say the driver was a woman who seemed disoriented, unable to answer questions from law enforcement.
She was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato campus for a medical evaluation.
Mankato Public Safety officials say no charges have been filed yet, as it’s too early to determine what those might be.
