Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Officers called to Mankato Regional Airport regarding suspicious vehicle

By Marissa Voss
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police were called to the Mankato Airport around 6 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Mankato Public Safety officials say the vehicle had made its way onto the runway and that no one was harmed during the incident.

Authorities say the driver was a woman who seemed disoriented, unable to answer questions from law enforcement.

She was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato campus for a medical evaluation.

Mankato Public Safety officials say no charges have been filed yet, as it’s too early to determine what those might be.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is looking to identify a person suspected of damaging a gate arm in the...
Mankato police looking for suspect in gate arm damage
Brad Wendland
Waseca football coach recovering after collapsing on sideline
FILE — Police in a Minneapolis suburb said Tuesday they have recovered the body of a 2-year-old...
Rescue team finds body of missing 2-year-old girl in Edina
The facility will replace the current Bird Eye plant in Waseca as a site for freezing and...
Waseca processing plant to boost local, regional economy
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of N. Dakota student

Latest News

MAPS
Mankato Area Public Schools offering mental health services for students
Mankato Area Public Schools offering mental health services for students
Officers called to Mankato Regional Airport regarding suspicious vehicle
FILE — The House Ethics Committee says it is now investigating four members of Congress,...
House Ethics Committee investigating Rep. Jim Hagedorn, others