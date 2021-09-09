Officers called to Mankato Regional Airport regarding suspicious vehicle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Police were called to the Mankato Airport around 6 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Mankato Public Safety officials say the vehicle had made its way onto the runway and that no one was harmed during the incident.

Authorities say the driver was a woman who seemed disoriented, unable to answer questions from law enforcement.

She was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System’s Mankato campus for a medical evaluation.

Mankato Public Safety officials say no charges have been filed yet, as it’s too early to determine what those might be.

