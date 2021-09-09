Towns across the state get ready for 20th anniversary of 9/11

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Boy Scout Troop 9328 in Le Sueur is partnering with VFW 4297 to plant 2977 flags at the military memorial at American Legion Park.

There will also be a ceremony at the park starting at 9:30 for those to come and pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the attack. Troop Leaders say this memorial is especially important because of the anniversary to remind scouts who were not born yet about what the the day represents.

”None of them were alive when this happened, they are learning about it in textbooks and through seeing videos of it so for them to see something that is put together like this in such a real way I think is really important and continuing to honor them more than just reading about it and learning about it,” Committee chair cub scouts troop 9328 Mollie Cross said.

St. Peter will be hosting observations in the municipal parking lot #5, at the corner of Minnesota Ave and Grace Street at 10 am. In which people can gather to remember the event with those in the community.

“But I think for those that are still here that might have been born that might have been born after 9/11 let’s remind them of what happened and for those of us who were here in 2001 let’s not forget what happened,” organizer of St. Peter event Dave Johnson said.

Events are happening across the state including in St. Paul at the capitol grounds, which includes a reading of the Minnesotans who died on 9/11 and the 109 Minnesotans who were killed as a result of the war on terrorism.

