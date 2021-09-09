Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Weekly state high school football rankings

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 8, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

CLASS 6A

School (First Place Votes)RecordPoints
1. Eden Prairie (3)1-048
2. Lakeville South (2)1-047
3. St. Michael-Albertville1-037
4. Rosemount1-035
5. Wayzata1-033
6. Shakopee1-022
7. Maple Grove1-018
8. Lakeville North1-016
9. Prior Lake1-013
10. Farmington1-03

Others receiving votes: Mounds View 1, Stillwater 1, Woodbury 1.

CLASS 5A

School (First Place Votes)RecordPoints
1. Mankato West (1)1-051
2. Moorhead (3)1-037
3. Elk River (1)1-032
4. Andover1-031
5. Spring Lake Park1-027
5. St. Thomas Academy1-027
7. Mahtomedi1-025
8. Chaska (1)1-023
9. Robbinsdale Cooper1-018
9. Rogers1-018

Others receiving votes: Rochester Mayo 15, Chanhassen 14, Tartan 6, Owatonna 2, Minneapolis Washburn 1, Monticello 1, Bemidji 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1.

CLASS 4A

School (First Place Votes)RecordPoints
1. Hutchinson (2)2-036
2. Becker (1)1-027
3. Kasson-Mantorville1-024
3. Winona1-024
5. Rocori1-115
6. Holy Angels1-014
7. Mound-Westonka1-012
8. Fridley (1)0-111
9. Willmar1-010
10. SMB-Wolfpack1-08
10. Grand Rapids1-08

Others receiving votes: Jordan 7, Cloquet 7, Faribault 5, Stewartville 5, Simley 3, Princeton 2, Marshall 1, Columbia Heights 1.

CLASS 3A

School (First Place Votes)RecordPoints
1. Albany (1)1-042
2. Pierz (1)1-027
3. Annandale (1)1-024
3. Cannon Falls (1)1-024
5. Lake City1-021
6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (1)1-019
7. Litchfield1-017
7. Waseca1-017
9. Fairmont1-016
9. Plainview-Elgin-Millville1-016

Others receiving votes: Dassel-Cokato 12, Tri-City United 11, Aitkin 8, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 5, Breck 5, Mora 4, Perham 3, New London-Spicer 2, Watertown-Mayer 1, St. Croix Lutheran 1,

CLASS 2A

School (First Place Votes)RecordPoints
1. Blooming Prairie (3)1-030
2. Minneapolis North1-022
3. Blue Earth Area1-017
4. Pipestone1-014
5. Triton1-013
6. Redwood Valley1-012
7. Caledonia0-18
8. Kimball1-07
8. West Central-Ashby1-07
10. Lewiston-Altura1-06
10. Paynesville1-06

Others receiving votes: Pelican Rapids 5, Staples-Motley 4, Royalton 3, Moose Lake/Willow River 3, Maple River 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Hawley 1, Barnesville 1.

CLASS A

School (First Place Votes)RecordPoints
1. Mahnomen-Waubun (1)1-025
2. Murray County Central1-021
3. Minneota1-015
4. Bowerville-Eagle Valley1-014
5. BOLD (1)1-012
5. Dawson-Boyd1-012
7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (1)1-010
8. Mayer Lutheran0-19
8. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton1-09
10. Russel-Tyler-Ruthton1-07
10. Pine River-Backus1-07

Others receiving votes: Randolph 5, Rushford-Peterson 4, Cleveland-Immanuel Lutheran 4, Fillmore Central 3, Ottertail Central 3, Upsala-Swanville 2, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2, Lakeview 1.

CLASS 9-MAN

School (First Place Votes)RecordPoints
1. Mountain Lake Area (1)1-030
2. Spring Grove (1)1-024
3. Mountain Iron-Buhl1-023
4. Lanesboro1-019
4. Verndale (1)1-019
6. Hills-Beaver Creek1-018
7. Renville County West (1)1-016
8. Hancock1-015
9. Win-E-Mac1-013
10. Edgerton1-011

Others receiving votes: Blackduck 7, North Central 5, Grand Meadow 4, Nevis 4, NCE-UH 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 3, Ogilvie 2, Cook County 2, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 1, Brandon-Evansville 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is looking to identify a person suspected of damaging a gate arm in the...
Mankato police looking for suspect in gate arm damage
Brad Wendland
Waseca football coach recovering after collapsing on sideline
Police were called to the Mankato Airport around 6 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a suspicious...
Officers called to Mankato Regional Airport regarding suspicious vehicle
The facility will replace the current Bird Eye plant in Waseca as a site for freezing and...
Waseca processing plant to boost local, regional economy
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test

Latest News

Inside the Huddle with Todd Hoffner: Looking ahead to Duluth
Inside the Huddle with Todd Hoffner: Looking ahead to Duluth
Inside the Huddle with Todd Hoffner: Looking ahead to Duluth
Inside the Huddle with Todd Hoffner: Looking ahead to Duluth
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Brian O'Neill...
Vikings sign RT Brian O’Neill to contract extension
MLC plays WLC this Saturday.
MLC football looks forward to home opener