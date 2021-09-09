Weekly state high school football rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 8, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

CLASS 6A

School (First Place Votes) Record Points 1. Eden Prairie (3) 1-0 48 2. Lakeville South (2) 1-0 47 3. St. Michael-Albertville 1-0 37 4. Rosemount 1-0 35 5. Wayzata 1-0 33 6. Shakopee 1-0 22 7. Maple Grove 1-0 18 8. Lakeville North 1-0 16 9. Prior Lake 1-0 13 10. Farmington 1-0 3

Others receiving votes: Mounds View 1, Stillwater 1, Woodbury 1.

CLASS 5A

School (First Place Votes) Record Points 1. Mankato West (1) 1-0 51 2. Moorhead (3) 1-0 37 3. Elk River (1) 1-0 32 4. Andover 1-0 31 5. Spring Lake Park 1-0 27 5. St. Thomas Academy 1-0 27 7. Mahtomedi 1-0 25 8. Chaska (1) 1-0 23 9. Robbinsdale Cooper 1-0 18 9. Rogers 1-0 18

Others receiving votes: Rochester Mayo 15, Chanhassen 14, Tartan 6, Owatonna 2, Minneapolis Washburn 1, Monticello 1, Bemidji 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1.

CLASS 4A

School (First Place Votes) Record Points 1. Hutchinson (2) 2-0 36 2. Becker (1) 1-0 27 3. Kasson-Mantorville 1-0 24 3. Winona 1-0 24 5. Rocori 1-1 15 6. Holy Angels 1-0 14 7. Mound-Westonka 1-0 12 8. Fridley (1) 0-1 11 9. Willmar 1-0 10 10. SMB-Wolfpack 1-0 8 10. Grand Rapids 1-0 8

Others receiving votes: Jordan 7, Cloquet 7, Faribault 5, Stewartville 5, Simley 3, Princeton 2, Marshall 1, Columbia Heights 1.

CLASS 3A

School (First Place Votes) Record Points 1. Albany (1) 1-0 42 2. Pierz (1) 1-0 27 3. Annandale (1) 1-0 24 3. Cannon Falls (1) 1-0 24 5. Lake City 1-0 21 6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (1) 1-0 19 7. Litchfield 1-0 17 7. Waseca 1-0 17 9. Fairmont 1-0 16 9. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1-0 16

Others receiving votes: Dassel-Cokato 12, Tri-City United 11, Aitkin 8, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 5, Breck 5, Mora 4, Perham 3, New London-Spicer 2, Watertown-Mayer 1, St. Croix Lutheran 1,

CLASS 2A

School (First Place Votes) Record Points 1. Blooming Prairie (3) 1-0 30 2. Minneapolis North 1-0 22 3. Blue Earth Area 1-0 17 4. Pipestone 1-0 14 5. Triton 1-0 13 6. Redwood Valley 1-0 12 7. Caledonia 0-1 8 8. Kimball 1-0 7 8. West Central-Ashby 1-0 7 10. Lewiston-Altura 1-0 6 10. Paynesville 1-0 6

Others receiving votes: Pelican Rapids 5, Staples-Motley 4, Royalton 3, Moose Lake/Willow River 3, Maple River 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Hawley 1, Barnesville 1.

CLASS A

School (First Place Votes) Record Points 1. Mahnomen-Waubun (1) 1-0 25 2. Murray County Central 1-0 21 3. Minneota 1-0 15 4. Bowerville-Eagle Valley 1-0 14 5. BOLD (1) 1-0 12 5. Dawson-Boyd 1-0 12 7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (1) 1-0 10 8. Mayer Lutheran 0-1 9 8. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 1-0 9 10. Russel-Tyler-Ruthton 1-0 7 10. Pine River-Backus 1-0 7

Others receiving votes: Randolph 5, Rushford-Peterson 4, Cleveland-Immanuel Lutheran 4, Fillmore Central 3, Ottertail Central 3, Upsala-Swanville 2, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2, Lakeview 1.

CLASS 9-MAN

School (First Place Votes) Record Points 1. Mountain Lake Area (1) 1-0 30 2. Spring Grove (1) 1-0 24 3. Mountain Iron-Buhl 1-0 23 4. Lanesboro 1-0 19 4. Verndale (1) 1-0 19 6. Hills-Beaver Creek 1-0 18 7. Renville County West (1) 1-0 16 8. Hancock 1-0 15 9. Win-E-Mac 1-0 13 10. Edgerton 1-0 11

Others receiving votes: Blackduck 7, North Central 5, Grand Meadow 4, Nevis 4, NCE-UH 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 3, Ogilvie 2, Cook County 2, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 1, Brandon-Evansville 1.

