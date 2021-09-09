Weekly state high school football rankings
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 8, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
CLASS 6A
|School (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|1. Eden Prairie (3)
|1-0
|48
|2. Lakeville South (2)
|1-0
|47
|3. St. Michael-Albertville
|1-0
|37
|4. Rosemount
|1-0
|35
|5. Wayzata
|1-0
|33
|6. Shakopee
|1-0
|22
|7. Maple Grove
|1-0
|18
|8. Lakeville North
|1-0
|16
|9. Prior Lake
|1-0
|13
|10. Farmington
|1-0
|3
Others receiving votes: Mounds View 1, Stillwater 1, Woodbury 1.
CLASS 5A
|School (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|1. Mankato West (1)
|1-0
|51
|2. Moorhead (3)
|1-0
|37
|3. Elk River (1)
|1-0
|32
|4. Andover
|1-0
|31
|5. Spring Lake Park
|1-0
|27
|5. St. Thomas Academy
|1-0
|27
|7. Mahtomedi
|1-0
|25
|8. Chaska (1)
|1-0
|23
|9. Robbinsdale Cooper
|1-0
|18
|9. Rogers
|1-0
|18
Others receiving votes: Rochester Mayo 15, Chanhassen 14, Tartan 6, Owatonna 2, Minneapolis Washburn 1, Monticello 1, Bemidji 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1.
CLASS 4A
|School (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|1. Hutchinson (2)
|2-0
|36
|2. Becker (1)
|1-0
|27
|3. Kasson-Mantorville
|1-0
|24
|3. Winona
|1-0
|24
|5. Rocori
|1-1
|15
|6. Holy Angels
|1-0
|14
|7. Mound-Westonka
|1-0
|12
|8. Fridley (1)
|0-1
|11
|9. Willmar
|1-0
|10
|10. SMB-Wolfpack
|1-0
|8
|10. Grand Rapids
|1-0
|8
Others receiving votes: Jordan 7, Cloquet 7, Faribault 5, Stewartville 5, Simley 3, Princeton 2, Marshall 1, Columbia Heights 1.
CLASS 3A
|School (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|1. Albany (1)
|1-0
|42
|2. Pierz (1)
|1-0
|27
|3. Annandale (1)
|1-0
|24
|3. Cannon Falls (1)
|1-0
|24
|5. Lake City
|1-0
|21
|6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (1)
|1-0
|19
|7. Litchfield
|1-0
|17
|7. Waseca
|1-0
|17
|9. Fairmont
|1-0
|16
|9. Plainview-Elgin-Millville
|1-0
|16
Others receiving votes: Dassel-Cokato 12, Tri-City United 11, Aitkin 8, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 5, Breck 5, Mora 4, Perham 3, New London-Spicer 2, Watertown-Mayer 1, St. Croix Lutheran 1,
CLASS 2A
|School (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|1. Blooming Prairie (3)
|1-0
|30
|2. Minneapolis North
|1-0
|22
|3. Blue Earth Area
|1-0
|17
|4. Pipestone
|1-0
|14
|5. Triton
|1-0
|13
|6. Redwood Valley
|1-0
|12
|7. Caledonia
|0-1
|8
|8. Kimball
|1-0
|7
|8. West Central-Ashby
|1-0
|7
|10. Lewiston-Altura
|1-0
|6
|10. Paynesville
|1-0
|6
Others receiving votes: Pelican Rapids 5, Staples-Motley 4, Royalton 3, Moose Lake/Willow River 3, Maple River 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Hawley 1, Barnesville 1.
CLASS A
|School (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|1. Mahnomen-Waubun (1)
|1-0
|25
|2. Murray County Central
|1-0
|21
|3. Minneota
|1-0
|15
|4. Bowerville-Eagle Valley
|1-0
|14
|5. BOLD (1)
|1-0
|12
|5. Dawson-Boyd
|1-0
|12
|7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (1)
|1-0
|10
|8. Mayer Lutheran
|0-1
|9
|8. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton
|1-0
|9
|10. Russel-Tyler-Ruthton
|1-0
|7
|10. Pine River-Backus
|1-0
|7
Others receiving votes: Randolph 5, Rushford-Peterson 4, Cleveland-Immanuel Lutheran 4, Fillmore Central 3, Ottertail Central 3, Upsala-Swanville 2, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2, Lakeview 1.
CLASS 9-MAN
|School (First Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|1. Mountain Lake Area (1)
|1-0
|30
|2. Spring Grove (1)
|1-0
|24
|3. Mountain Iron-Buhl
|1-0
|23
|4. Lanesboro
|1-0
|19
|4. Verndale (1)
|1-0
|19
|6. Hills-Beaver Creek
|1-0
|18
|7. Renville County West (1)
|1-0
|16
|8. Hancock
|1-0
|15
|9. Win-E-Mac
|1-0
|13
|10. Edgerton
|1-0
|11
Others receiving votes: Blackduck 7, North Central 5, Grand Meadow 4, Nevis 4, NCE-UH 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 3, Ogilvie 2, Cook County 2, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 1, Brandon-Evansville 1.
