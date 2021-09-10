Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Active shooter reported at Wright Patterson Air Force Base

Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active...
Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active shooter.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active shooter, WXIX reported.

The 88th Air Base Wing stationed at the base confirmed the lockdown Thursday night on Twitter.

The shooter was reported in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center building just before 9:30 p.m.

Security forces are sweeping the building and the base remains on lockdown.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is looking to identify a person suspected of damaging a gate arm in the...
Mankato police looking for suspect in gate arm damage
Brad Wendland
Waseca football coach recovering after collapsing on sideline
Police were called to the Mankato Airport around 6 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a suspicious...
Officers called to Mankato Regional Airport regarding suspicious vehicle
The facility will replace the current Bird Eye plant in Waseca as a site for freezing and...
Waseca processing plant to boost local, regional economy
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Mankato West
A local women and minority-owned non-profit that aims to infuse equity into the community.
Public input sought for project planning in Mankato
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 10 PM Weather
Public input sought for project planning in Mankato
The Scarlets take down the Cougars on the road.
Scarlets shutout Cougars in cross-town rivalry match