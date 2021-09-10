Blue Earth teen arrested for arson in Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) — An 18-year-old female was arrested Thursday morning for arson in Winnebago.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office reports that they, along with the Winnebago Fire and Police Departments and

Winnebago Ambulance Service, responded to a report at approximately 4:21 a.m. that the Winnebago Municipal Center was on fire.

Upon arrival, authorities found that the municipal center was not on fire, but a garage approximately 100 yards east of the city office was.

The Winnebago and Blue Earth Fire Departments were able to extinguish the garage fire in about an hour.

Upon review of surveillance video by the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office and Winnebago Police Department, authorities had suspected that the cause of the fire was arson-related.

At approximately 9:42 a.m., 18-year-old Connie Bergeron of Blue Earth was arrested for starting the fire.

She is currently being held at the Faribault County Jail and awaiting arraignment for felony-level negligent fire.

The investigation is ongoing and will be assisted by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.