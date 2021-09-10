Your Photos
Chasing Our Tails buys Del Monte Foods building in Sleepy Eye

By Holly Bernstein
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - Pet treat company Chasing Our Tails has bought the Del Monte Foods building in Sleepy Eye.

The sale officially went through in August when the nearly 13-year-old company purchased the building from Seneca Foods, who had ownership of the building after Del Monte.

”But I think the really big thing that attracted us to it is we always try to look at buildings that are existing and we try to transform these opportunities to keep them going,” said Chasing Our Tails CEO Elena Kalogeropoulos.

The company is now looking to hire workers and will hold a job fair on Sept. 15th.

“We’re hosting a job fair here on site. It will be running from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. I will be here on site looking for individuals who would be involved with warehousing, packaging and inventory,” Kalogeropoulos said.

The City of Sleepy Eye is excited for Chasing Our Tails to move into the building and said they can also work with them on additional start-up costs.

“We’ll just sit down with them and see. We’re so glad that they’re here. And we’re gonna just try to tailor something however that might be once we know what they’re looking for,” said Sleepy Eye Economic Development Authority Director Kurk Kramer.

For more on how to sign up for the job fair, click here.

