CHS expands soybean oil refining capacity at Mankato processing plant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - CHS announces a major expansion and renovation to expand soybean oil refining capacity at Mankato’s plant.

The over $60 million project is driven by upward trends in global consumption of refined oils, especially in the renewable diesel sector. When upgrades are complete soybean oil production at the facility will increase more than 35 percent.

“We are excited about the renovation and expansion of our refinery here in Mankato. It’s great news for our regional farm economy to provide greater market access to our farmers as well as driving value to our farmer-owners through this increased production,” said CHS Plant Manager Jim Graham.

The project is the second phase in strategic growth for CHS, the first in 2019 with the expansion and upgrades at Fairmont’s soybean crush plant.

Project completion is expected in late summer 2023.

