Connecting Commerce announces new date for Concerts on Commerce event

By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — North Mankato’s Connecting Commerce Business Association has announced a new date for its Concerts on Commerce event.

The event, which was previously canceled due to weather, is now set for 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 24 on the Ignition Fitness grounds at 1960 Commerce Drive.

The Connecting Commerce Business Association will be hosting its annual Concerts on Commerce event Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 1690 Commerce Drive in North Mankato, Minn.(Facebook/Connecting Commerce Business Association)

It will be an outdoor family-friendly event featuring music by Nate Boots and the High Horses as well as food trucks.

People are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.

The event, hosted by the Connecting Commerce Business Association, is part of a larger effort to boost tourism to upper North Mankato.

