Connecting Commerce announces new date for Concerts on Commerce event

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — North Mankato’s Connecting Commerce Business Association has announced a new date for its Concerts on Commerce event.

The event, which was previously canceled due to weather, is now set for 4-6 p.m. on Sept. 24 on the Ignition Fitness grounds at 1960 Commerce Drive.

It will be an outdoor family-friendly event featuring music by Nate Boots and the High Horses as well as food trucks.

People are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.

The event, hosted by the Connecting Commerce Business Association, is part of a larger effort to boost tourism to upper North Mankato.

