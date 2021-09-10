Grape stomp tradition returns to Indian Island Winery

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Earlier this week, Kelsey and Lisa visited a brewery to learn all about the hops harvest and now they’re taking us to Indian Island Winery in Janesville where the grape harvest is also underway!

The grape stomp and beer fest at Indian Island Winery takes place Saturday beginning at noon. Slots are full for stompers, but you can still cheer them on and enjoy the live music throughout the day.

Admission is $2 at the door for those not sampling beer, or a $5 admission which includes the sampling.

