Grape stomp tradition returns to Indian Island Winery

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Earlier this week, Kelsey and Lisa visited a brewery to learn all about the hops harvest and now they’re taking us to Indian Island Winery in Janesville where the grape harvest is also underway!

The grape stomp and beer fest at Indian Island Winery takes place Saturday beginning at noon. Slots are full for stompers, but you can still cheer them on and enjoy the live music throughout the day.

Admission is $2 at the door for those not sampling beer, or a $5 admission which includes the sampling.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

