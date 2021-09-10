Your Photos
MAPS first day of school for elementary students

Students walk into art class at Rosa Parks Elementary.
Students walk into art class at Rosa Parks Elementary.
By Bernadette Heier
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It was an exciting and busy day for many families as Friday marked the first day of school for Mankato Area Public Students (MAPS) elementary and middle school students.

The district welcomed back kindergarten through 6th graders.

Grades 7th and 8th start Monday, September 13.

“There are some unknowns that might come this year but we are excited to have kids back every day, all day here in school. Just super excited to be here and connect with our students and families,” said Rosa Parks Elementary Principal Dan Kamphoff.

Rosa Parks has 436 students enrolled this year. The school says they are following the three W’s for safety against COVID-19, Wash your hands, Watch your distance and wear a mask.

Mask mandates are required for all students and staff.

