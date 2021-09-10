Your Photos
New exhibit opens at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota

By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There is a new exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.

The Nature Lab exhibit focuses on foraging for foods and teaches children the basics of finding good items in nature.

They can forage mushrooms, blueberries, acorns and walnuts. A bonus is that they can actually try to sell what they have harvested to their parents or other children.

The Children’s Museum says it really gives kids a chance to connect one-on-one to nature and all that it offers.

”Really, what people grew up doing for centuries back. It’s learning the history of what people have done and keeping that focus on what we are doing nowadays as well. Teaching kids that this is something that they can keep doing,” explained Patrick McCarthy, education supervisor at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.

There is also beekeeping outfits the kids can try on as well as tapping maple syrup.

