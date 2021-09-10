Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

North Mankato City Council approves $4.5 million in bonds for Webster Avenue project

By Marissa Voss
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato City Council approved $4.5 million in bonds for the revitalization of Webster Avenue.

The project is at the top of the list for North Mankato Finance Director Kevin McCann.

“This, being along [Highway] 169, is a main corridor as people come through town. So, making this an attractive site is definitely in people’s number one priorities.”

A big component of the project is the Norwood Inn, which has a long history in the area.

“It was the Best Western, and then it was sold independently as the Norwood Inn. It has been struggling for the last several years, so the city and port authority kind of worked together, looking at this opportunity to redevelop it,” McCann explained.

Approximately $3.5 million will go toward the purchase of the Norwood Inn, along with adjacent properties and some renovations to the hotel.

But construction won’t start right away.

HyLife, a meat processing plant in Windom, is currently housing workers at the hotel in partnership with the cities of Mankato and North Mankato.

HyLife’s lease ends in two years, leaving plenty of time to make plans for the property.

“Looking at long term, possibly some redevelopment opportunities with some other entities. Reestablishing it as a hotel or looking at it as the city, possibly running it as a hotel once this lease with the Windom folks expires.”

Overall, the City of North Mankato is ready to rebrand Webster Avenue.

“Creating an industrial development district that would allow essentially private development to come in and utilize some tax savings from doing it that way.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato Public Safety is looking to identify a person suspected of damaging a gate arm in the...
Mankato police looking for suspect in gate arm damage
Brad Wendland
Waseca football coach recovering after collapsing on sideline
Police were called to the Mankato Airport around 6 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a suspicious...
Officers called to Mankato Regional Airport regarding suspicious vehicle
The facility will replace the current Bird Eye plant in Waseca as a site for freezing and...
Waseca processing plant to boost local, regional economy
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test

Latest News

A local women and minority-owned non-profit that aims to infuse equity into the community.
Public input sought for project planning in Mankato
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 10 PM Weather
Public input sought for project planning in Mankato
The Scarlets take down the Cougars on the road.
Scarlets shutout Cougars in cross-town rivalry match
New exhibit opens at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota
New exhibit opens at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota