North Mankato City Council approves $4.5 million in bonds for Webster Avenue project

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato City Council approved $4.5 million in bonds for the revitalization of Webster Avenue.

The project is at the top of the list for North Mankato Finance Director Kevin McCann.

“This, being along [Highway] 169, is a main corridor as people come through town. So, making this an attractive site is definitely in people’s number one priorities.”

A big component of the project is the Norwood Inn, which has a long history in the area.

“It was the Best Western, and then it was sold independently as the Norwood Inn. It has been struggling for the last several years, so the city and port authority kind of worked together, looking at this opportunity to redevelop it,” McCann explained.

Approximately $3.5 million will go toward the purchase of the Norwood Inn, along with adjacent properties and some renovations to the hotel.

But construction won’t start right away.

HyLife, a meat processing plant in Windom, is currently housing workers at the hotel in partnership with the cities of Mankato and North Mankato.

HyLife’s lease ends in two years, leaving plenty of time to make plans for the property.

“Looking at long term, possibly some redevelopment opportunities with some other entities. Reestablishing it as a hotel or looking at it as the city, possibly running it as a hotel once this lease with the Windom folks expires.”

Overall, the City of North Mankato is ready to rebrand Webster Avenue.

“Creating an industrial development district that would allow essentially private development to come in and utilize some tax savings from doing it that way.”

