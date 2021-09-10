Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Officials say body found inside burning Mason City house

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Fire officials say a body was found inside a burning home in Mason City this week.

The Globe Gazette reports that firefighters were called to the home around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Arriving firefighters began putting out the flames, and once they were able to enter the house, crews discovered a person inside who had died.

Officials have not released the person’s identity. An autopsy was ordered to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire, which destroyed the home.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test
Mankato Public Safety is looking to identify a person suspected of damaging a gate arm in the...
Mankato police looking for suspect in gate arm damage
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Police were called to the Mankato Airport around 6 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a suspicious...
Officers called to Mankato Regional Airport regarding suspicious vehicle
FILE — An 18-year-old female was arrested Thursday morning for arson in Winnebago.
Blue Earth teen arrested for arson in Winnebago

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Mark Tarello's Weather Update
Mark Tarello's Weather Update
Nice night for week 2 of high school football.
Joshua Eckl's Friday Midday Forecast
The grape stomp is back at Indian Island Winery
Grape stomp tradition returns to Indian Island Winery