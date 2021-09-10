Your Photos
Public input sought for project planning in Mankato

By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents will get to share their thoughts on the city’s Community Investment Plan.

The multi-year plan will outline the priorities as it relates to city projects.

City planners recently presented the preliminary plan to the city council and are now asking the public to opine before it’s finalized in December.

“It’s an opportunity for us to get feedback in terms of prioritization or maybe it’s something that needs to move up in the plan or back in the plan, or maybe it’s something that staff hasn’t that thought of,” stated Parker Skophammer,

The open house will be held Thursday, Sept. 16, from 6-8 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in the Ellerbe Room.

