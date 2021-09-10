Tickets on sale now for ice house raffle benefitting United Way

Your Photos
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Tickets are now on sale for the Greater Mankato Area United Way’s Fire & Ice raffle of a 2021 6.5 x 10V Honey Hole from Ice Castle Fish Houses.

Valued at $12,500, the unit was donated last year by Ice Castle Fish Houses. Last year’s winner is re-donating the unused unit through Lloyd Management.

The Honey Hole includes four holes with lights, 30-inch bunk, jack-knife sofa, stereo with speakers, two-burner cooktop and more. The fish house weighs a total of 2,300 pounds, making for easy towing.

Raffle tickets are available and cost $100 each, with all proceeds benefiting Greater Mankato Area United Way programs.

Tickets can be purchased at the United Way’s office or Scheel’s Customer Service in Mankato.

The drawing will take place at 10 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Fire & Ice Ball at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Winners do not have to be present at the raffle in order to win.

Visit the United Way’s website for more information about the raffle and Fire & Ice Ball.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

