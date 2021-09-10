Your Photos
Towns across Minnesota get ready for 20th anniversary of 9/11

By Jared Dean
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Boy Scout Troop 9328 in Le Sueur is partnering with VFW 4297 to plant 2,977 flags at the military memorial at American Legion Park.

There will also be a ceremony at the park starting at 9:30 for those to come and pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the attack.

Troop Leaders say this memorial is especially important because of the anniversary to remind scouts who were not born yet about what the day represents.

”None of them were alive when this happened, they are learning about it in textbooks and through seeing videos of it so for them to see something that is put together like this in such a real way I think is really important and continuing to honor them more than just reading about it and learning about it,” explained Mollie Cross, committee chair of Cub Scouts Troop 9328.

The St. Peter Chamber will be hosting observations in the municipal parking lot #5, at the corner of Minnesota Avenue and Grace Street, at 10 a.m., where people can gather to remember the event with those in the community.

“But I think for those that are still here that might have been born that might have been born after 9/11 let’s remind them of what happened and for those of us who were here in 2001 let’s not forget what happened,” stated Dave Johnson, organizer of the St. Peter 9/11 remembrance event.

Events are happening across the state, including in at the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul, which will include a reading of the Minnesotans who died on 9/11 and the 109 Minnesotans who were killed as a result of the war on terrorism.

