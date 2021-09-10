Your Photos
WEcovery celebrates recovery month

WEcovery celebrates recovery month.
WEcovery celebrates recovery month.(KEYC News Now)
By Bernadette Heier
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -: It’s national recovery month and local nonprofit recovery organization, WEcovery celebrates its one year anniversary of Men’s Housing.

Wecovery operated by Beyond Brink provides peer recovery specialist services, recovery housing and recovery coach academy, supporting all pathways to recovery.

The non-profit also celebrates 4 years of women’s housing next month with plans to open an LGBTQ house in October.

“Recovery month is super important because we can take this opportunity to advocate for people in recovery, educate and really just break the stigma,” said Certified Peer Recovery Specialist Molly Loescher.

Wecovery’s also ramping up for its 4th annual Walk for Recovery on September 25th at Sibley Park Shelter 3 in Mankato.

In addition, the day will feature a proclamation, as Mankato Mayor Najwa MJassad proclaims September Celebrate Recovery Month in Mankato.

