Fairmont parade honors victims of 9/11

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A parade wove through the streets of Fairmont Saturday morning. Lining the curbs in place of cheering audiences and candy collectors stood silent community members saluting a somber procession.

“You can feel the emotions coming here,” said Martin County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon chairperson Tam Plumhoff.

It’s been 20 years since September 11, 2001, but the weight of the attacks still hangs heavy on the hearts of many.

Plumhoff added, “It brings back a lot of memories. It’s very raw.”

Martin County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization put together the event with the help of Afghan veteran Cory Germain.

“It’s really a solemn procession to honor the sacrifices of our nation,” Germain said.

A hearse led the way followed by first responders and military personnel, all commemorating the victims, heroes and service members who died in the attacks and their aftermath.

Plumhoff mentioned, “It’s very heartwarming to have everyone take this time out of their day for this remembrance.”

The parade began at the National Guard Armory and ended at the Veteran Memorial Wall, where a crowd assembled for a remembrance ceremony.

Germain explained, “We asked the gathered crowd to join us in just saying The Lord’s Prayer and singing our nation’s anthem, and then we had Taps, and I think it came off beautifully and is a good memorial for that day and the significance that it holds for our nation.”

