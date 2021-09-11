Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fairmont parade honors victims of 9/11

Parade in Fairmont, Minn.
Parade in Fairmont, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A parade wove through the streets of Fairmont Saturday morning. Lining the curbs in place of cheering audiences and candy collectors stood silent community members saluting a somber procession.

“You can feel the emotions coming here,” said Martin County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon chairperson Tam Plumhoff.

It’s been 20 years since September 11, 2001, but the weight of the attacks still hangs heavy on the hearts of many.

Plumhoff added, “It brings back a lot of memories. It’s very raw.”

Martin County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization put together the event with the help of Afghan veteran Cory Germain.

“It’s really a solemn procession to honor the sacrifices of our nation,” Germain said.

A hearse led the way followed by first responders and military personnel, all commemorating the victims, heroes and service members who died in the attacks and their aftermath.

Plumhoff mentioned, “It’s very heartwarming to have everyone take this time out of their day for this remembrance.”

The parade began at the National Guard Armory and ended at the Veteran Memorial Wall, where a crowd assembled for a remembrance ceremony.

Germain explained, “We asked the gathered crowd to join us in just saying The Lord’s Prayer and singing our nation’s anthem, and then we had Taps, and I think it came off beautifully and is a good memorial for that day and the significance that it holds for our nation.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — An 18-year-old female was arrested Thursday morning for arson in Winnebago.
Blue Earth teen arrested for arson in Winnebago
New Ulm man remembers working in Pentagon on 9/11
Sept. 11 anniversary brings back memories for New Ulm man who worked at Pentagon that day
A local women and minority-owned non-profit that aims to infuse equity into the community.
Public input sought for project planning in Mankato
A police officer talks to a driver at a gate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, near...
Report of gunshot triggered lockdown at Wright Patterson Air Force base
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans

Latest News

Check out this week's candidates.
Play of the Night: Week 2
KEYC Sports Extra Highlights
Sports Extra: Week 2
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weekend Weather