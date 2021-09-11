Your Photos
Human foosball tournament benefits Greater Mankato Area United Way

Human foosball
Human foosball(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of downtown Mankato was transformed into life-sized foosball courts this afternoon.

It was all for Greater Mankato Area United Way’s human foosball tournament.

Four courts were assembled on South Front Street, where players competed against each other to take home the coveted championship trophy.

Several groups from area organizations and businesses took part in the event.

Organizers say it’s a fun way to spark charitable giving.

“It’s a good opportunity for people, for teams, for community members to just come out and have a lot of fun. We shut down the block. A lot of area businesses participate. You can bring your drinks back. It’s kind of a block party, so we have a lot of fun, and it’s all for a good cause,” said tournament co-director Kevin Velasquez.

All proceeds from the tournament will benefit United Way programs.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

