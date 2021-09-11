Skip to content
Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
News
Business Guide
Watch Live
Weather
Sports
Community
Coronavirus
Advertise
Search
Home
Your Photos
Watch Live
Send Us A News Tip
News
KEYC News Now This Morning
Agriculture
Crime
Education
Health
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
Weather
Closings
Minnesota Road Conditions
Iowa Road Conditions
Map Room
Weather Blog
Sports
High School
College
Sports Extra
Turning Two
Prep Athlete of the Week
Prep Athlete of the Week Nomination
Community
Bandwagon
Community Calendar
Golden Apple
Golden Apple Nominations
Pick of the Litter
Mr. Food
Business
Hometown Connection
Programming Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Satellite Carriage Request
Submit Photos and Video
Watch Previous Newscasts
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Gray DC
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Advertisement
Play of the Night: Week 2
Check out this week's candidates.
(KEYC)
By
Rob Clark
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Southern Minnesota (KEYC) -
Vote for this week's Play of the Night!
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test
Mankato police looking for suspect in gate arm damage
Blue Earth teen arrested for arson in Winnebago
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Officers called to Mankato Regional Airport regarding suspicious vehicle
Latest News
Play of the Night: Week 2
Sports Extra: Week 2
Crusaders score four in second half for shutout win
Scarlets shutout Cougars in cross-town rivalry match