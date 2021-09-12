Full Highlights: Five football games headline Saturday sports slate

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, fans packed the stands at football stadiums throughout southern Minnesota.

At Hollingsworth Field in St. Peter, the Gustavus Golden Gusties upset Division III football’s 15th ranked Wartburg 27-18.

The Martin Luther College Knights kept spirits high with a dominant 42-28 win over Wisconsin Lutheran.

In the evening, Division II’s 3rd-ranked Minnesota State clashed with No. 20 Minnesota Duluth. The Mavericks were held to just one touchdown as the Bulldogs completed the 30-10 upset.

As for high school football, the Mankato East Cougars topped the Red Wing Wingers 55-7.

Finally, the Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Knights hosted a tough Blue Earth Area. BEA couldn’t be stopped in the 43-13 road win.

Blue Earth Area picked up a road win over LCWM. (KEYC)

