Charges pending following downtown Mankato pursuit, crash

By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 37 year-old woman faces possible charges following an incident in the downtown Mankato area Friday night.

Around 8:05 p.m. officers receives calls about a disturbance in the downtown area involving a vehicle.

According to Mankato Public Safety, officers tried to stop the car which led to the vehicle causing the incident to flee. The vehicle went from downtown to the North.

Public Safety ended its pursuit as speeds reached an unsafe level. A short time after the first incident, the same car came back to South Front Street area and threw an alcoholic beverage can at police officers.

”A pursuit started again and then the vehicle sideswiped a couple of parked motor vehicles. Eventually, the vehicle went head-on with a Blue Earth County Sheriffs Department vehicle. It was kind of in the area of South Second and Cherry Street,” said Associate Director of Public Safety Dan Schisel.

Mankato Public Safety says the driver intentionally hit the deputy and that he sustained minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody and then transported to the local hospital. Official charges are pending.

