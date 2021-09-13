Cirque Italia bringing water circus to River Hills Mall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - River Hills Mall will host its first entertainment show next week as part of its new owner’s plan to revitalize it.

Twin Cities’ Cirque Italia water circus will feature swinging ropes, trapezes, BMX bikes and roller skates all while laser lights, bubbles and 35,000 gallons of water launch into crisscrossing jets and curtains of rain.

Ten percent of the mall’s retail space sat empty when Kohan Retail Investment Group purchased it in July. The firm owns about 50 shopping centers in the U.S.

Its key to success for malls like River Hills is bringing in entertainment and community events rather than more retailers.

“Those events bring a lot of traffic,” said CEO Mike Kohen. “People [and] kids love events.”

Cirque Italia will perform seven shows next Thursday through Sunday. Tickets can be reserved in advance.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.