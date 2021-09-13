Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo test positive for COVID

Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta test positive for COVID-19. The affected gorillas are now being treated.
Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta test positive for COVID-19. The affected gorillas are now being treated.(Source: Zoo Atlanta, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WSB) – A group of gorillas at Zoo Atlanta will soon get COVID-19 vaccines after testing positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, workers observed coughing, nasal discharge and minor changes in the appetite of its lowland gorillas.

They tested the animals and presumptive results were positive. The affected gorillas are now being treated.

Once they are well, zookeepers plan to give the primates a COVID-19 vaccine developed specifically for animals.

The zoo said it will also continue to test the animals regularly. Zoo officials don’t know how they became infected.

“The infections occurred in an area of the zoo where COVID safety protocols are already at their most stringent,” a press release said.

While humans can transmit the virus to animals, there is no evidence that zoo animals can transmit the virus to humans, health experts say.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Chasing Our Tails buys Del Monte Foods building in Sleepy Eye
Chasing Our Tails buys Del Monte Foods building in Sleepy Eye
New Ulm man remembers working in Pentagon on 9/11
Sept. 11 anniversary brings back memories for New Ulm man who worked at Pentagon that day
The Gustavus Golden Gusties host Division II football's 15th-ranked Wartburg.
Full Highlights: Five football games headline Saturday sports slate
South Central Minnesota Pride gets ready for Mankato PrideFest
Mankato PrideFest wraps up after successful weekend

Latest News

Charges pending following downtown Mankato pursuit, crash
Charges pending following downtown Mankato pursuit, crash
Costco is recalling about 70,000 shower benches because they can collapse during use.
Recall: Costco shower benches can collapse, cause injuries
Five people, including three children, were killed in an Akron house fire.
Children among 5 dead, 4 injured in Ohio house fire
Sen. Joe Manchin said he won't support a $3.5 trillion budget plan.
Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan
Mankato Public Safety is investigating the death of an 18 year old.
Mankato DPS investigating death of 18-year-old